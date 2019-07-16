Plane Crashes Near Detroit Lakes Airport

DETROIT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pilot walks away from a plane crash in Becker County.

Deputies responded around 6:45 Tuesday night to a corn field north of the Detroit Lakes/Becker County Airport.

The pilot, 76-year-old Theodore Kiebke of Detroit Lakes said his single-engine biplane lost power. He crash-landed in the field with the plane landing upside down.

Kiebke was taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.