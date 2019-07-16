Thinking Green: Alternative Transportation

Give your car a break from the commute and check out these tips instead.

Now that the temperature has climbed back down from the 90s and humid to something considerably more comfortable, it’s time to talk morning drive time.

Are you biking in to work today? How about hopping on board the bus?

Maybe it’s time to reach out to your colleagues and see if they want to get a carpool started.

Danny Lipford explains what a difference alternative transportation can make in this morning’s Thinking Green.