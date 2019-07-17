Diocese of Crookston Agrees to $5 Million Sexual Abuse Settlement

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The Diocese of Crookston and survivors of clergy sexual abuse reach a $5 million settlement.

“Although victims can never be fully compensated for their suffering, it is hopeful these settlements offer healing and justice,” The Diocese said in a statement.

15 lawsuits for sexual abuse claims were filed between April 2016 and May 2017 as a result of the Minnesota Child Victims Act. The legislation lifted the statute of limitations on abuse cases opening a three-year window allowing victims to file civil claims.

The Diocese says most of the money will come from insurance. It paid $1,550,000, most of which is from tsales of Camp Corbett on Big Elbow Lake in Becker County in 2018 and Holy Spirit Newman Center in Bemidji in 2016, as well as two non-restricted estate gifts in 2017. Also, in preparation for settlement, two open staff positions were left unfilled.

The Diocese of Crookston says it has been able to avoid bankruptcy protection. All other dioceses in Minnesota have filed or announced they will file for financial reorganization in recent years. The Diocese will not experience lay-offs.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual misconduct from a priest, deacon, or someone else representing the Diocese of Crookston, its parishes, schools, they’re asked to call the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 218-281-7895.