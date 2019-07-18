Senators Hoeven And Cramer Push For Quick Confirmation of Defense Secretary Nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota Senator John Hoeven has spent some time getting to know President Trump’s latest secretary of defense nominee.

Hoeven, who is a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, met with Mark Esper.

He outlined the importance of North Dakota’s nuclear and unmanned aerial systems missions to the nation’s defense.

Hoeven also talked about the need to strengthen service members’ benefits.

He invited Esper to visit the state once he is confirmed.

“Mark Esper is currently secretary of the Army so I’ve worked with him through my role on Defense Appropriations,” said Hoeven.

“But I think he is an outstanding selection to be secretary of defense.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved Esper’s nomination.

North Dakota’s other Republican senator, Kevin Cramer, is now urging his colleagues to support his nomination on the Senate floor.