UPDATE: Missing Moorhead Girl Found

UPDATE: Moorhead Police say Jordyn Glass has been found.

MOORHEAD, MN — The Moorhead Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Jordyn Glass, age 15, of Moorhead

Glass is described at being 5’8’’, 180 pounds, blue eyes, with blonde hair and teal highlights underneath.

She was last seen wearing black shorts with green stripe, a black tank top, and black sandals.

She was last seen on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the West Acres Mall in Fargo.

We have information to believe she is currently in the Fargo-Moorhead or Detroit Lakes area.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts, or sees her, is asked to call your local law enforcement agency.