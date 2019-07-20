11-Year-Old Drives Car Into Grand Forks Home

Her father was cited but could now face charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police say an 11–year–old drove a car into a home just before 1:00 this afternoon.

Now her father could face charges for putting her behind the wheel.

Officers say the child tried to turn a Chevy Tahoe onto the 500 block of 4th Avenue South, when it went up onto a curb.

It also hit two trees.

Officers say two passengers, including the girl’s father and a seven–year–old girl, have minor injuries.

The seven–year–old’s mother took her to Altru Hospital.

The 11–year–old was found at her home.

Officers say her father was cited for allowing her to drive.