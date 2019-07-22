Man Fatally Shot Near Where Brother was Killed 2 Years Ago

A vigil was held near where the brothers were killed to pray for an end to gun violence.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A man fatally shot in north Minneapolis over the weekend lost his brother to gun violence just a block away two years ago.

Community members held a vigil Sunday afternoon on a corner near where the brothers were killed to pray for an end to gun violence.

The latest man to die has been identified by family as 37-year-old Gregory Hoskins. He was shot and killed just after midnight Sunday.

The Star Tribune says that in July 2017, his brother, 32-year-old Divittin Hoskins, was killed under similar circumstances. Police said at the time that Divittin Hoskins was killed in retaliation for an earlier shooting.

Rev. Harding Smith led the vigil Sunday and urged the police department to reach out to community leaders instead of “closing doors.”