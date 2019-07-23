Rustica Reopens in Moorhead

The Eatery & Tavern closed for business earlier this month after the restaurant took on new ownership

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Rustica Eatery & Tavern closed earlier this month.

The former owners sold the restaurant to longtime employees Anna Weisenburger and Micah Leitel.

The closure was necessary for administrative and licensing reasons, but fans of the eatery can expect much of the same from the place they know and love, with a few upgrades.

“[There are] some new menu items. We are rolling out a new drink menu tonight as well,” co-owner Anna Weisenburger said. “The guests that have been coming here will still get what they expect. The superior service, good food and an awesome atmosphere.

Rustica is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 to 11:00 P.M.