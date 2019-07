Man Dies in Lake Near Alexandria

Deputies responded to Lake Bergen east of Alexandria Tuesday night around 5:30. A caller said a man submerged in the water and did not resurface.

Dive teams found 49-year-old Brian Carlson’s body around 50 feet from shore in 10 feet of water. They could not resuscitate him.