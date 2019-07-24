Woman Arrested for Endangerment by Fire and Aggravated Burglary

The woman was arrested for Endangerment by fire, aggravated burglary, terrorizing and attempted assault on a peace officer.

Fargo, ND–The Fargo Police Department arrested a woman near the scene of an apartment fire that occurred on July 23 at 10:36 p.m.

Fargo Officers were dispatched to 102 14 St. S. to assist the Fargo Fire Department with a structure fire.

Multiple tenants had to escape from windows on the first floor prior to the fire being extinguished. Firefighters assisted one individual in exiting the building due to smoke conditions.