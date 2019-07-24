Woman Arrested for Endangerment by Fire and Aggravated Burglary
The woman was arrested for Endangerment by fire, aggravated burglary, terrorizing and attempted assault on a peace officer.
Fargo, ND–The Fargo Police Department arrested a woman near the scene of an apartment fire that occurred on July 23 at 10:36 p.m.
Fargo Officers were dispatched to 102 14 St. S. to assist the Fargo Fire Department with a structure fire.
Multiple tenants had to escape from windows on the first floor prior to the fire being extinguished. Firefighters assisted one individual in exiting the building due to smoke conditions.
While the Fargo Fire Department was dealing with the scene, at 11:47 p.m. a disturbance 911 call came in from the homeowners across the street.
A female intruder who was armed with a Taser woke the residents by standing in their bedroom doorway and sparking her Taser.
That female was found to be Rebecca Lou Colonna, 26 year old with no permanent address.
Rebecca was arrested for Endangerment by fire, aggravated burglary, terrorizing and attempted assault on a peace officer.