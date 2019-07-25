Man Faces Terrorism Charges In Grand Forks

Police responded at 6:30 last night and found 33-year-old Michael Johnson in the parking lot adjacent to Scheels.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man was arrested on terrorizing charges after threatening a person and claiming he had a gun at the Columbia Mall.

After a brief foot chase and struggle, Johnson was arrested.

Police do not believe Johnson was ever in possession of a gun.

He was charged with terrorizing, refusal to halt and resisting arrest.