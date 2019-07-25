Moorhead, East Grand Forks Advance in Sub-State 14 Legion Tournament

The Blues defeated Perham 7-1, East Grand Forks took down Bemidji 2-1 in Extra Innings

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The championship matchup is set in the Sub-State 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The Moorhead Blues will square up against East Grand Forks after both teams picked up wins on Thursday.

Moorhead opened the day’s play against Perham. The Blues exploded in the first inning, scoring five runs to start things off and jump out to a comfortable lead. Chrisanto D’Agostino highlighted things on the mound, pitching the full seven innings and recording eight stikeouts.

East Grand Forks got the win over Bemidji in a much closer contest. Bemidji tied the game at one in the seventh to send the game to extras.

East Grand Forks gets the final run they need in the next inning to take the game 2-1.

The first championship game between these two teams begins tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.