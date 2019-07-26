Becker County Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

UPDATE – The BCA says 44-year-old Brian Hazelton of Burlington Township, Minnesota was shot by Becker County Deputies.

He’s been charged with first, second and fourth degree assault and is expected to make his first court appearance next week. Hazelton was released from the hospital on Friday and is in the Becker County Jail.

Dep. Daran Borth fired his gun and Taser during the incident. He’s been in law enforcement for seven years. Sgt. Andrew Bachmann fired his Taser. He’s been in law enforcement for 13 years.

Sgt. Bachmann was hurt after being struck by a thrown handgun.

The BCA says body cameras and dash cam cameras didn’t get video of the shooting, which happened in the home. Squad cameras did get video.

