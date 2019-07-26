Fargo Resource Center celebrates 30 years

FARGO N.D A Fargo resource center celebrates a special occasion getting the whole community involved.

The Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living is being honored for its 30 years of service.

The center held a special ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the accomplishment, But services don’t just stop in Fargo.

The organization has also expanded its services by opening up offices in Jamestown, Lisbon, Wahpeton and Fergus Falls.

“We’re having fun and that’s what it’s all about. There is a lot of bad things but there is a lot of good things and this is one of ’em,” Freedom Resource Center Executive Director Nate Aalgaard said.

