First Responder Drills At West Fargo Schools Friday Morning

Expect Emergency Vehicles, Possible Traffic Delays In Area

WEST FARGO, N.D. – If you see a lot of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances in West Fargo this morning, don’t worry.

It’s just a drill.

Cass County Emergency Management is conducting a full scale exercise for first responders at Sheyenne High School and Liberty Middle School.

The drill starts at 8 a.m Friday.

The training might also cause some traffic delays in the area.

The active portion of the exercise is expected to wrap up around 10:30.