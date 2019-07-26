Greywind Family Shares Photos of Haisley Jo Growing Up

Haisley will be two on August 21

FARGO, N.D. — Savanna Greywind’s daughter Haisley Jo is growing up fast and continues to radiate her mother’s smile.

Greywind’s family shared photos of Haisley, who turns two next month.

They’re posting several photos of her as she continues to grow up.

Savanna was murdered by two neighbors when she was eight–months–pregnant.

Savanna’s mother Norberta told KVRR the Greywind’s will continue to tell Haisley about her mother as she gets older, including the tragic way Savanna was taken from them.