Bremer Bank Donates 500 Backpacks to United Way’s School Supply Drive

United Way is trying to collect at least 6,000 by August 1st

FARGO, N.D. — Bremer Bank donates 500 backpacks to United Way of Cass–Clay’s School Supply Drive.

The bank is giving back as part of its 75th anniversary.

The bank has donated 5,500 backpacks overall to United Way locations in North Dakota, Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Fargo–Moorhead employees filled the backpacks in June, personalizing each one with a special note inside for students.

important for them to feel confident going into their first day of school and to have a backpack full of the supplies that they may not be able to afford to buy on their own. That to us, is very important and certainly helps support the community as a whole,” said Judd Graham, Bremer Bank regional president.

United Way is trying to collect 6,000 backpacks for its supply drive.

The last day to donate is August 1st.

Backpacks for kids in sixth grade and up are especially needed.

School supplies needed include:

backpacks

pencils and pencil pouches

glue sticks and glue bottles

markers

colored pencils

erasers

red pens

2-pocket folders

loose lead paper

spiral notebooks

composition notebooks (wide-ruled and college-ruled)

Drop off locations: