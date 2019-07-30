LIVE: West Acres Shopping Center As Busy As Ever

Shopping Center Seeing Flurry Of Openings And Expansions This Year

The people down at West Acres Shopping Center say the next couple months will be as busy as any point in the mall’s history.

Multiple stores are moving.

Multiple new stores are opening.

Three retailers are expanding, including Halberstadt’s,

That’s just for shopping.

The new Crave restaurant should be open within a couple months, along with Foss Swim School and the Aptitude artist space this fall.

Digital and Experiential Marketing Manager Niki Larson says, “It’s super-exciting. Behind the scenes we’ve been kind of ready for this to happen the last couple years, and now that the customers get to see kind of what we’ve been working on for so long, it makes it all the more worth it and we love seeing everyone enjoy what’s happening.”

To top it all off, the mall is celebrating its 47th birthday this week with a kid’s event Thursday from 9:30-Noon and a Birthday Bash on Saturday from Noon-4 p.m.