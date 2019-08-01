DHS Overpaid White Earth Nation $11 Million, Also Overpaid Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Tim Walz confirming that the Minnesota Department of Human Services overpaid White Earth Nation and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe over $25 million.

The money was paid out for substance abuse therapy treatments covered under Medicaid over five years.

Walz says his administration uncovered the issue when he took office back in January.

A spokesman for White Earth says the tribe will have to pay back $11 million so long as the claim is proven.

The Tribe has halted the program and is taking steps to keep the Behavioral Health program operational.