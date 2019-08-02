U.S. Selling More Beef to Europe

WASHINGTON – President Trump announces the U.S. will sell more beef to the European Union.

The European Commission announced in June it reached an agreement with our country. It allows more hormone-free American beef onto the European market.

“Farmers we didn’t think were being treated fair, but the European Union stepped up,” President Trump explained.

“This is about access to markets. We produce the highest quality beef anywhere in the world. They have great hats, but they have great cattle. They do a great job,” Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said.

The agreement could end a long-running dispute over E.U. beef import restrictions.