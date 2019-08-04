New Flag Added In Downtown Fargo for Pride Week

At the end of the week, there will be a parade starting at Moorhead City Hall and ending at Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. — Take a walk down Broadway and a new flag for Pride Week will catch your eye.

The F-M Pride Planning Committee is hanging the traditional Pride flag, the transgender flag and now, one for gay people of color.

There are two brown stripes added to the top.

The flag raising marks the beginning of the 19th Annual F-M Pride Week, which will have a record 100 volunteers.

“There are quite a few allies coming alongside the committee and filling in the spots when everyone is busy or there’s something that needs to be done. The community overall definitely works to make Fargo-Moorhead a very positive and happy place for everyone,” said Iris Huss, with the F-M Pride Planning Committee.

That F-M Pride parade will be at two p.m. Sunday and has a new route this year. It will begin at Moorhead City Hall and end at Fargo City Hall.