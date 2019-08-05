Devils Lake Fire Chief Wakes Up To Fire In His Own Home

The fire was contained to the stove

DEVILS LAKE, ND — Firefighters respond to a stove fire at Devils Lake Fire Chief Jim Moe’s house.

They were called out around 4 a.m. after Moe’s dog woke his wife.

The couple was able to get out safely.

Moe says the appliance had been off all weekend as they were away.

He thinks the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike or due to something faulty with the appliance.

Moe says he doesn’t have a smoke detector in his kitchen but he’s thinking about adding one after the fire scare.