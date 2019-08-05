Fargo Man Officially Charged With Three Felonies In Girlfriend’s Death

Sheldon Davis claims he's innocent in the death of 52-year-old Denise Anderson

FARGO, ND — The Fargo man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to his apartment is set to appear in court Tuesday morning on three felony counts including murder, arson and endangering by fire.

Authorities say she died of traumatic injuries before the fire Thursday.

Davis is in the Cass County Jail where he has talked to KVRR and several other media outlets about the case.

The charging document says he went to a friend’s house and said “I did something bad”.

The 44-year-old Davis told police he didn’t find out about the fire and Anderson’s death until that afternoon.