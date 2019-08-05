Motivated By Sorrow: Activists Rally to End Mass Shootings in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Enough is enough. That’s the message a group of gun control advocates in Moorhead is rallying behind in the wake of two mass shootings claiming the lives of over 30 people.

It all started with an idea.

“Wondering what we could do besides feeling bad and my husband Chad said why don’t we meet up in front of Amy Klobuchar office and see what happens,” Said organizer Nick Walberg.

They’re sending a message for what kind of policy they want from Washington.

“Universal background checks for all gun sales public, private every single one universal background checks. Personally I would like an assault weapons ban. It’s a tough push, but personally, that’s what I would like to see,” Said Walberg.

The rally brought in people from all different backgrounds like Ron Sager who served in the military for nearly three decades.

“There is no reason for the average civilian to have a military–style weapon; there is some weapons that should only be used by the military and police,” Said Vet Ron Sager.

For Sager, he’s upset with the country’s inaction towards gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings.

“As Martin Luther King said ‘The United States is the world largest purveyor of violence.’ This just another example of it there is no other developed country that has the same kind of gun problems and the kind of violence issues that we have in the United States,” Said Sager.

Sager says the best way to show your support is to be active and make your message clear that people care about gun control.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar sent a written statement to the advocates saying the country has been through an incredible dark weekend and that doing nothing is no longer acceptable.