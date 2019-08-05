Slope Failure At Underpass Project In Moorhead Stops Train Traffic

MOORHEAD, MN — Train traffic has been stopped near the Main Avenue underpass project in Moorhead after a slope failure.

It occurred Monday morning between a section of sheeting and the temporary shoo-fly railroad track.

It caused a section of the track to settle in the 400 block of 21st Street South.

Train traffic will be halted in that area until the shoo-fly can be stabilized which is expected to be late Tuesday.

There was no damage to trains or private property.

There is no official word on how the slope failure will impact the overall project.