Active Shooter Drill With Simulated Gunfire Planned Wednesday In Grand Forks

The exercise will simulate a mass casualty event

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Around 150 people will take part in an active shooter drill Wednesday afternoon at Grand Forks Central High School.

Grand Forks Emergency Management Office, Police and Fire Departments, Altru EMS and Grand Forks School District will all take part.

The exercise will simulate a mass casualty event and is designed to appear as realistic as possible in order to test the abilities of first responders.

Law enforcement will also be utilizing blank ammunition to simulate gunfire in the building.