Florida Man Arrested After Crashing Into Several Cars And High-Speed Chase On Highway 10

Deputies say 32-year-old Jireh Williams crashed into two vehicles and ran them off of Highway 10 in Hawley

CLAY CO., Minn. — A Sebring, Florida man is behind bars in Clay County after hitting several vehicles and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Deputies say 32-year-old Jireh Williams crashed into two vehicles and ran them off of Highway 10 in Hawley on Tuesday night around 6:30.

They found him heading east and going around 101 miles per hour.

A PIT maneuver was attempted to stop Williams but it failed.

He eventually crashed into another vehicle and his vehicle rolled multiple times.

Williams was taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes, treated and taken into custody.

He is accused of fleeing, DWI, speeding and leaving the scene of an accident.