Free School Portraits by Lifetouch

FARGO, N.D.– Lifetouch of Fargo is offering free school portraits to kids in the area.

Wednesday from 10 AM to 6 PM you can bring your child by Ramada on 13th Avenue South to get their picture taken, no matter which school they attend.

Families will receive an 8×10 picture for a small shipping fee of five dollars per child.

They say it’s important for kids to experience school picture day.

“I feel like everyone should have a picture of themselves, I think that was important for me growing up and we just think everyone should have that opportunity to get to see each stage of life,” says Emma Bonnet of Lifetouch.

They will also be doing pictures at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead on Thursday from 10 AM to 6 PM.