Man Arrested After Crashing Through Airport Fence

Fargo, ND–Fargo Police arrested a man after he stole a vehicle and crashed through a fence at Hector International airport.

22-year-old Travis Brook-Hadley of Moorhead entered an apartment Wednesday morning and stole several items, including car keys. He then left in the vehicle.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at 1:12 a.m. and again at 1:27 a.m., but Brook-Hadley fled both instances.

Shortly after 8 a.m. officers located the vehicle stopped on Dakota Dr. N. with a flat tire. Upon seeing the squad cars, Brook-Hadley continued to drive the vehicle eastbound onto 19 Ave. N.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device. Brook-Hadley drove the stolen vehicle over the tire deflation device and continued on towards airport property, crashing through the fence.

Brook-Hadley was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass, fleeing in a motor vehicle, aggravated reckless driving, preventing arrest, driving under suspension, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.