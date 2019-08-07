NDSU Football: Entz Gives Update on Starting Quarterback Battle

Redshirt Freshman Trey Lance and Junior Transfer Zeb Noland are competing for the job

FARGO, N.D. — With Easton Stick moving onto the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, the competition for his replacement has been heavy all spring and into the first five practices of fall in the quarterback room.

Redshirt freshman Trey Lance, sophomore Nolan Sanders and junior transfer Zeb Noland are the three front runners dueling it out for that top spot.

Head coach Matt Entz said there is still no clear favorite as of right now, but does want to name an official QB1 ten days before the start of the season.

“All three of them have had an excellent first five days. You see the leadership, you see the command of the huddle,” Entz said. “Are their probably some decisions being made at times that you’d like to take back or be a chalk up to youthfulness. I don’t think were anywhere near ready to make a decision on the three but I like what they all possess. They all want to learn and have the best in the country to do it in Randy Hedberg.”

Bison open the season against Butler at Target Field August 31.