NDSU Football: Quarterbacks Speak On Competition For Starting Job

Quarterback to be named 10 days from Butler game

FARGO, N.D — The battle for starting quarterback come week one has been the major talking point of the off season around North Dakota State football.

Head coach Matt Entz said he wants to name a starter 10 days before the Butler game.

The three in a battle for the top spot, redshirt freshman Trey Lance, sophomore Noah Sanders and junior transfer Zeb Noland spoke at media day about how the three of them are dealing with the competition battle.

So far it has been a friendly one.

” You’re always going to love competition whether its the New England Patriots or here,” Noland said. “I think that competition is fun and these two make it fun to compete with because its fun to everyday be at practice and we pick each other up through the good and the bad. We help each other out. There’s no bad blood.”

“I don’t worry about the pressure really. I don’t think any of us do,” Lance said. “We all just focus on getting better everyday. As a unit, I think that’s an important thing. As an offense, helping the young guys get better. Its a lot more fun knowing what’s going on this year, that’s for sure.”

When the announcement is official, KVRR will have it for you.