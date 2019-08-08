Fourth Medical Marijuana Dispensary In North Dakota To Open Tuesday

Harvest of Bismarck is located at 1207 Memorial Highway

BISMARCK, N.D. — The fourth medical marijuana dispensary in North Dakota is expected to open Tuesday in Bismarck.

You must have a registry identification card to enter the dispensary.

Over 900 cards have been issued to qualifying patients by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Dispensaries are already open in Fargo, Grand Forks and Williston.

It’s anticipated the next dispensary to open will be the Jamestown location, followed by Devils Lake.