Gov. Walz Pushes For Gun Control Hearings And Appoints New DHS Commissioner

Walz says he wants a special session and he supports universal background checks and so-called "red flag" protective orders

Gov. Tim Walz & Jodi Harpstead

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz says it would be “counterproductive” to call the Minnesota Legislature into special session on gun violence only to watch Senate Republicans adjourn without holding any hearings or moving forward with gun control bills.

“And I spent the day out at Game Fair where our most experienced firearms owners and folks out there expressed a desire to find common ground,” said Walz.

“Now I’m not going to tell you that every single person out there was totally supportive and didn’t’ give me an earful, but there was an awful lot that said ‘I am a lifelong responsible firearms owner and I think we need to have a discussion on this'”.

Walz says he wants a special session and he supports universal background checks and so-called “red flag” protective orders.

The governor is the only person who can call a special session. But only the Legislature can decide what to actually do.

In the wake of the two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Walz called on state lawmakers last weekto reconsider the two proposals, which Republicans blocked earlier this year.

The Legislature adjourned in May, but committees can hold hearings over the interim.

Meanwhile, Walz has also announced his choice to lead the Department of Human Services.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota leader Jodi Harpstead will replace Commissioner Tony Lourey starting next month.

DHS, the largest state agency, has been wracked by turmoil that included Lourey’s abrupt resignation last month.