LIVE: Addie’s Cupcakes Stand Helps Kids Live Their Dreams

A young lady who spreads sunshine everywhere she goes needs your help to deliver sunshine to kids living with disabilities.

Addie Lorezel is hosting her 7th annual Addie’s Cupcake Stand tomorrow benefiting the Sunshine Foundation.

The foundation helps kids with disabilities live out their dreams.

Addie enjoyed a trip to a theme park thanks to The Sunshine Foundation.

She’s paying it forward by selling three thousand cupcakes with the help of princesses and beauty queens.

She told us her favorite part of the cupcake stand during her visit to the KVRR Local News morning show today.

She says, “It’s so fun and I like that so many people come out and help us.”

First International Bank and Trust in Moorhead is hosting the cupcake stand.

It’ll be open from 3:00-5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 800 30th Avenue South.

You can order cupcakes to be delivered. Call Marisa, Addie’s mom, at 701-731-0796 to place an order.

If you’re planning to head out to the cupcake stand, click here for more info.

You can click here to learn more about The Sunshine Foundation.