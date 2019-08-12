Red River Zoo Teaches Kids About Environmentalism

1st and 2nd graders are learning what it takes to be a park ranger

FARGO, N.D. — A group of 20 kids are seeing if they have what it takes to be park rangers at the Red River Zoo.

Explorer Camp, an all–day event for 7 to 9 year-olds, teaches kids about environmentalism and how to care for animals and national and state parks.

Kids spend all day reading books and making crafts.

They’re also visiting the animals to learn about their habitats.

The biggest takeaway from the day is to “take only pictures and leave only footprints” when it comes to nature.

“Since Earth is in a bit of a period where environmentalism is very, very important right now, keeping what is left of nature as safe and as healthy as we can, it’s good for the next generation to know what kind of Earth they’re growing up in and what kind of animals are out there so they have a respect for that nature,” said Camp Leader Jay Beckermann.

The zoo is also hosting a camp for preteens who are interested in the veterinary field, where kids can learn how to make a career out of caring for animals.