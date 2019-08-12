Traffic At North Dakota’s 8 Commercial Aiports Increases In July

BISMARCK, N.D. — Traffic at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports was up 12 percent in July compared to last year.

More than 110,000 people boarded planes in Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson in July.

Williston had the highest percentage increase, of nearly 27 percent.

Year-to-date boardings for the eight airports are up more than 10 percent.

Travelers can reach nine nonstop destinations from North Dakota, though two are seasonal.