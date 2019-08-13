$10,000 Seized After Fargo Man Is Accused Of Nearly Dragging Officer

Eric Faleide appeared nervous and gave conflicting statements about who owned the SUV He Was Driving

May 2018

FARGO, N.D. — A man faces charges after nearly dragging a Fargo police officer last Friday.

He was found sitting in an SUV outside a motel with a backpack next to the vehicle containing an estimated $10,000.

The officer says Eric Faleide of Fargo appeared nervous and gave conflicting statements about who owned the SUV.

It had a temporary Minnesota registration sticker.

There was a struggle and Faleide took off at high speed, nearly dragging the officer.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

He faces charges of reckless endangerment and fleeing.

The backpack full of money was taken as evidence.

Faleide was arrested in Barnesville in May 2018 for a federal probation violation.

At that time, he was found with drugs, a gun, burglary tools and a police scanner.