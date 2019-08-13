LIVE: Honor Flight Jersey Day At The FM Redhawks

Jersey Auction Will Benefit Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN

You can take yourself out to the ball game and help veterans get a once-in-a-lifetime trip this weekend.

The F-M Redhawks are hosting Veterans Honor Flight jersey day this Saturday.

First pitch is at 2 p.m.

They’re wearing these red jerseys in honor of the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The game-worn jerseys are being auctioned off online, with the proceeds supporting the honor flight.

There will be a silent auction at the game.

This is the 2nd time the Redhawks have busted out special jerseys for the honor flight.

Flight organizers say they couldn’t do the flights without the help from community groups like the Redhawks.

Organizer Dave Rice says, “We, the honor flight community, we just make it happen. They finance it. They get the community support, the patriotism going. It’s our responsibility to take those veterans and actually make that trip happen and get them a great sendoff and return.”

The next honor flight is scheduled to take veterans to Washington, D.C. on October 20th.

The online jersey auction is already live.

