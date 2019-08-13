Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Jamestown Walmart

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) _ Police say a man has been arrested for a stabbing outside a Walmart store in Jamestown.

Authorities say the 29-year-old victim was approached by someone he knew in the parking lot Monday about 8:30 p.m.

KQDJ reports Assistant Police Chief Justin Blinsky says the suspect grabbed the victim from behind after they exchanged some words and used a knife to cause injuries to the victim’s neck and chin area. Blinsky says the injuries were not life threatening.

The 54-year-old suspect drove away and was arrested early Tuesday in rural Logan County. He’s being held on suspicion of aggravated assault.