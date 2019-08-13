Man With 28 DWI’s Sues Minnesota Department of Corrections Over Length of Custody

In a federal civil rights lawsuit, Danny Bettcher of New York Mills says he was kept in custody for several months beyond what's permitted

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — The most notorious drunken driver in Minnesota history is suing the Department of Corrections.

In a federal civil rights lawsuit, Danny Bettcher of New York Mills says he was kept in custody for several months beyond what’s permitted by state law.

Bettcher says in court documents that he was not aware of the violation until an attorney told him about it.

A Department of Corrections letter included in the complaint says Bettcher’s release and expiration dates were correct.

He has 28 DWI’s and is currently being held in Moose Lake.

Bettcher is due to be released in September 2020.