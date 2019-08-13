Tribal Overpayments Take Center Stage At State Senate Hearing In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A state senate hearing on turmoil at the Department of Human Services in Minnesota turns to talk of overpayments.

$25 million was overpaid to the White Earth Nation and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

The money was paid for substance abuse therapy treatments covered under Medicaid over five years.

Sen. Michelle Benson chairs the committee that oversees the department.

She told the acting commissioner not to ask the Legislature for money to reimburse the feds for the overpayments to the tribes.

She said taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook.

The hearing also covered turnover in top management positions.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz named Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota leader Jodi Harpstead as the new commissioner.