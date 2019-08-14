Fairbanks To Be Sworn In As White Earth Nation Chairman On Friday

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — White Earth Nation will swear in its new chairman on Friday.

Michael Fairbanks will become the leader of the largest tribe in Minnesota.

He defeated Brent Gish in a special election last week to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Chairman Terry Tibbetts.

He was elected in 2016 and passed away this past March after a lengthy illness.

The inauguration will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Shooting Star Casino Event Center in Mahnomen.