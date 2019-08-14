Fargo Park Board Violated State’s Open Meetings Laws During Vettel Departure

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says notice of the July 2 meeting was insufficient
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Fargo Park Board violated the state’s open meetings laws.

He says the board failed to give adequate notice about a special meeting regarding the departure of Park District Executive Director Joel Vettel.

Stenehjem says notice of the July 2 meeting was insufficient to adequately inform the public of the topics which were intended to be discussed.

Before the meeting, Vettel offered to resign and asked the board to consider a severance package.

The board accepted the terms during the meeting.

Stenehjem says the board has one week to review the meeting’s minutes and release further details of what was discussed.

