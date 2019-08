Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported In Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. — Grand Forks County has its first human case of West Nile virus of the season.

No other information about the person has been released.

North Dakota Health Department reports just three other cases so far this year in McHenry, Mercer and Golden Valley counties.

Most human cases of West Nile occur during August and September.