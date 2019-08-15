A Record Result For The 7th Annual Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The 7th Annual Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand had a record year!

It was all started by Minnesota Miss Amazing Jr. Teen 2019, Addie Lorezel.

She made the grand total announcement on Facebook with her mom, Marisa.

“Drumroll please,” said Marisa.

“The grand total is: $7,200,” said Addie.

That is enough money to grant the wishes of two more children.

Addie started the cupcake stand seven years ago to raise money for the Sunshine Foundation.

It makes wishes come true for kids with disabilities or illnesses.

First International Bank in Moorhead hosted the cupcake stand on Tuesday.

Volunteers baked three thousand cupcakes to sell and deliver to businesses.