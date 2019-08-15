Officers to Work Extra DWI Enforcement Shifts

Drunk-driving related crashes contributed to 84 deaths in Minnesota in 2018.

St. Paul, MN–Officers, deputies and troopers from more than 300 agencies will be working extra DWI enforcement shifts starting August 16 and running through September 2.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported a significant increase in drunk-driving related crashes that contributed to 84 deaths in Minnesota in 2018, the most since 2015.

DPS also reported that nearly 27,000 drivers were arrested for DWI in Minnesota last year, and the 16,301 arrests this year is ahead of last year’s pace.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says they will provide the funds for the extra shifts and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety will coordinate the extra enforcement and education effort.