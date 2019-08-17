Veterans Honor Flight Holds Fundraiser at RedHawks Game

FARGO, N.D. — It was Veterans Honor Flight Jersey Day at the RedHawks game and there was no shortage of support.

The players wore Honor Flight jerseys that will be auctioned off. The fundraiser also included merchandise, a silent auction and a chance to donate money.

All proceeds go towards taking about 90 veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to them.

“If we didn’t have our veterans, I feel like we wouldn’t be here. A lot of them went when they were in high school, when they got out of school, they weren’t asked, they just went. I just feel it’s a wonderful thing to give back to them because they took care of us,” Lori Ishaug, vice president of the Honor Flight Board of Directors, said.

The next honor flight will be October 20th and 21st. Click here to find the application and make a donation.