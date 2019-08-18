Two Children Hurt In Rear-End Crash on Highway 59 Near Detroit Lakes

BECKER CO., Minn. — Two children ages 3 and 5 were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Detroit Lakes Saturday.

Minnesota State Patrol says they were traveling south on Highway 59 when a pickup in front slowed down to make a left turn.

The driver rear-ended the pickup.

The children were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life threatening injuries.