MONDAY MATCH: Mark And William

Mark And William Have Been Matched For More Than 2 Years

Each week, KVRR highlights a Big and Little who are matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center. This week’s Monday Match is Mark and William:

They just celebrated their 2 year anniversary of being matched. They like to go to SkyZone, Thunder Road, and Dairy Queen. They love to talk about life, make jokes, and just be together!

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors, like Mark. There are currently 72 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.