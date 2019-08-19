NDSU Football: Lance Reacts to Winning Starting Job

Lance Starts Week One Against Butler

FARGO, N.D. — The biggest question of North Dakota State football’s off season has been answered. Head coach Matt Entz named Trey Lance the week one starter for the Bison against Butler.

Lance had been competing with junior transfer Zeb Noland, who came from Iowa State in the spring, and sophomore Noah Sanders for the job.

Entz said a big reason for Lance winning the job was his command of the huddle, leadership and being the biggest threat defensively.

As far as Lance’s reaction goes, he’s very humble to be in his position and in the same quarterback room as his competition.

“I just keep competing. Honestly its competition everyday in the room with Zeb and Noah. Those guys are the real deal,” Lance said. “I don’t think they should be discounted for anything at all because they’re really good players and its just fun going out and competing with them everyday. Nothing is going to change, were just going to compete like we have been. Were going to win and loss games collectively as a group. I might be on the field but I need those guys. I need Zeb and Noah to help me get through this and help us win games.”

Noland was named the back-up.